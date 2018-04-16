Broncos' Devontae Booker: Appears next in line
Following the release of C.J. Anderson, the Broncos are reportedly very high on Booker's future, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.
Booker was seen as a steal in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, a player Denver reportedly considered in the first two rounds that was perfect for then-head coach Gary Kubiak's one-cut scheme. The results haven't been there. In his nine career games with at least 10 carries, he's averaged four yards per carry just twice -- both games coming in 2016. A wrist injury set Booker's sophomore season back and it is possible that he just needs a full offseason and more consistent opportunities to turn the corner. If not, look for De'Angelo Henderson and a likely Day 3 pick to apply some pressure.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...