Broncos' Devontae Booker: Barely plays in preseason opener
Booker rushed twice for seven yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings.
Booker, who was listed as the No. 1 running back on the initial roster, barely saw any action Saturday, so it's hard to compare his performance to that of rookie Royce Freeman. However, Freeman was very impressive on his similarly-low four carries, one time busting a 22-yard run to the house. This battle for the No. 1 job could come down to the wire, but after the preseason opener, it seems as if the momentum is on Freeman's side.
