Broncos' Devontae Booker: Carries thrice in return
Booker rushed for 14 yards on three carries in Denver's 16-10 win over Oakland.
Booker saw the field for eight of 64 offensive snaps in his first game back from a wrist injury. Prior to getting hurt, Booker was getting first-team looks in camp, but C.J. Anderson has since taken a stranglehold of the starting job. Booker is likely to get more looks in the future than he got on Sunday, but it's difficult to see him as much of factor with Anderson playing the role of the bellcow and Jamaal Charles looking like his old self in limited opportunities.
