Broncos' Devontae Booker: Catches five passes
Booker caught five of six targets for 59 yards during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.
Booker's first touch didn't come until the Broncos' final drive of the first half, the team already down by two scores. Booker's 22 snaps were third among backs on Sunday and he has just one carry over the past two weeks. He doesn't seem to fit into Denver's plans in the run game with his value primarily coming on passing downs. An active Booker probably isn't great for Denver on Sunday as the Rams rank 29th in opponent yards per carry, but 17th in opponent quarterback rating.
