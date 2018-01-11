Broncos' Devontae Booker: Collects 574 yards in 2017

Booker carried the ball 79 times in 2017 for 299 yards and a touchdown and added 275 yards on 30 catches in 2017.

The numbers look like Booker took a step back in 2017, but that's mostly because he was the lead back for much of 2016 with C.J. Anderson on injured reserve and Anderson came back to have a career-best year in 2017. Booker, in more limited opportunities, averaged almost a full yard more per touch, 5.27 yards to 4.28 yards, in 2017 as compared to his rookie year. There's still work to be done and the stats don't live up to some of the highlights Booker was able to put up this season. The Broncos recently fired longtime running backs coach Eric Studesville in what can be seen as an effort to better develop the team's young stable. Denver will certainly add options in the offseason, but with C.J. Anderson quite possibly out the door, Booker will likely be Denver's elder statesman in the backfield and the favorite to carry the load in 2018.