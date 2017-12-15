Broncos' Devontae Booker: Compiles 72 total yards in win

Booker rushed 11 times for 39 yards, brought in his only target for 10 yards and returned one kickoff for 23 yards in Thursday's 25-13 win over the Colts.

Booker played a diversified role, but he still lagged as a distant second behind C.J. Anderson for work in the ground game. The second-year back has been firmly slotted into a complementary role over the last four games, and given Anderson's success Thursday, that doesn't appear likely to change over the season's final pair of contests. The 25-year-old offers some upside through his work in the passing game as well, but his volume remains too scant to trust in the fantasy postseason.

