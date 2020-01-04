Broncos' Devontae Booker: Continues slide in 2019
Booker caught six of nine targets for 57 yards and added nine yards on two carries in 2019.
Booker has seen his yardage and touch numbers decline each year since his 877-yard rookie campaign in 2016. Booker recorded a touch in just six of 16 games in 2019 and didn't get on the stat sheet until Week 9. His role in the return game was also reduced with the emergence of former CFL star Diontae Spencer. Given the production Denver has gotten out of young stars Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, Booker figures to be playing for another squad in 2020 as the Broncos are likely to find younger, cheaper options at RB3.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Picks up two yards in win•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets one touch•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gains season-high 24 yards•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gains four yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets first offensive touch of 2019•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Fails to log offensive snap, again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.