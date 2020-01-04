Broncos' Devontae Booker: Continues slide in 2019

Booker caught six of nine targets for 57 yards and added nine yards on two carries in 2019.

Booker has seen his yardage and touch numbers decline each year since his 877-yard rookie campaign in 2016. Booker recorded a touch in just six of 16 games in 2019 and didn't get on the stat sheet until Week 9. His role in the return game was also reduced with the emergence of former CFL star Diontae Spencer. Given the production Denver has gotten out of young stars Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, Booker figures to be playing for another squad in 2020 as the Broncos are likely to find younger, cheaper options at RB3.