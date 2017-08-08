Broncos' Devontae Booker: Could be back at start of season
Head coach Vance Joseph expects Booker (wrist) back by Week 1 or Week 2 of the regular season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.
Booker wound up starting much of the second half of his rookie season for Denver after C.J. Anderson went down for the year - flashing both promise and a few ugly games. Booker's roster spot is likely safe, but it's fair to wonder what sort of role he'll step into. Prior to his wrist fracture, Booker was in line to get first-team reps, per Joseph. Now, he's set to enter a backfield stable with a clear leader in Anderson, a surprisingly dynamic rookie in De'Angelo Henderson, and a pair of veterans in Jamaal Charles and Stevan Ridley who have shown flashes of their old selves. It might be hard for Booker to get my traction early with this level of fresh competition.
