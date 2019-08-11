Broncos' Devontae Booker: Could fill Riddick's place
With Theo Riddick (shoulder) set to miss the first few games of the season, Booker may find a role on the team, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The offseason has not been kind to Booker, who has seen rookie Devontae Jackson and pickups Theo Riddick and Khalfani Muhammad all take shots at replacing him as RB3. Riddick's injury makes it far more likely that the Broncos keep him as a veteran backup to at least start the season, but he's not out of the woods yet. Muhammad and Jackson have each had their moments during the first two preseason games and both have outperformed Booker as returners. The Broncos may ultimately prefer their upside over Booker's experience.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Faces competition from Riddick•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Leads pecking order at KR•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Still getting first-team looks•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees reduced role in 2018•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: May benefit from Lindsay's absence•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Totals 42 yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...