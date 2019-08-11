Broncos' Devontae Booker: Could fill Riddick's place

With Theo Riddick (shoulder) set to miss the first few games of the season, Booker may find a role on the team, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The offseason has not been kind to Booker, who has seen rookie Devontae Jackson and pickups Theo Riddick and Khalfani Muhammad all take shots at replacing him as RB3. Riddick's injury makes it far more likely that the Broncos keep him as a veteran backup to at least start the season, but he's not out of the woods yet. Muhammad and Jackson have each had their moments during the first two preseason games and both have outperformed Booker as returners. The Broncos may ultimately prefer their upside over Booker's experience.