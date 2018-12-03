Broncos' Devontae Booker: Delivers with clutch catch
Booker caught both of his targets for 38 yards and added a four-yard carry during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati.
Booker made his impact during the Broncos' final drive of the first half. Facing third and long at midfield, a scrambling Case Keenum found Booker along the right sideline for a 30-yard catch-and-run. Booker nabbed an eight-yard pass on the very next play to set up a Phillip Lindsay touchdown run. Booker, the elder statesman in the Broncos' backfield, has certainly seen his opportunities drop behind rookies Lindsay and Royce Freeman. He's mostly been relegated to the passing game, which may be key next Sunday as the 49ers have been stronger against the run than the pass this season.
