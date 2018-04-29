Broncos' Devontae Booker: Faces competition for starting gig
Rookie third-round pick Royce Freeman will compete with Booker for the lead back role, according to the team's official site.
The Broncos jettisoned C.J. Anderson this offseason, leaving Booker as the elder statesman in the running back room. Booker should still be the favorite for the lead job given his experience, but with just 3.6 yards per carry in two years, the Broncos sought reinforcements. Freeman will be the headliner, but the Broncos also added Arkansas' David Williams in the seventh round and local product Phillip Lindsay in undrafted free agency. That's 41-touchdowns worth of 2017 production that will be pushing Booker this offseason. It will be sink or swim for the 2016 fourth-round pick.
