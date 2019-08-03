Broncos' Devontae Booker: Faces competition from Riddick
The Broncos are signing veteran back Theo Riddick, Rob Demovsky of ESPN NFL Nation reports. The signing directly threatens Booker's role on the team.
There had been whispers that Booker is not a lock to make the final roster throughout the offseason. Those are now alarm bells. Booker's role in Denver's offense is that of a pass-catching option on third downs. Riddick has nabbed 247 passes over the past four seasons and makes Booker redundant. Absent Booker blowing all other options away as a kick returner, Riddick's signing seems to signal Booker's pending departure.
