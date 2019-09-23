Broncos' Devontae Booker: Fails to log offensive snap, again

Booker did not see an offensive snap during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

That's back-to-back weeks for Booker, who has also been phased out as a returner. Booker's silence offensively came during a game in which Royce Freeman reportedly battled shoulder discomfort and head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that Green Bay dared the Broncos to run. If he wasn't used in such a game against Green Bay, it's doubtful that he gets many opportunities against the Jaguars.