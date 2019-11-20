Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gains four yards in loss

Booker gain four yards on his lone rush of Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota. He was unable to bring in either of his targets.

Booker's five offensive snaps Sunday were three more than he had in the previous nine games of the season combined and he now has a touch in each of the last two weeks. That's what counts as progress for the veteran back, who has been relegated to exclusively special teams duty for much of the season. Still, so long as Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman are healthy, Booker probably won't get much more than a touch or two as a third-down back Sunday against Buffalo's stout defense.