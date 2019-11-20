Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gains four yards in loss
Booker gain four yards on his lone rush of Sunday's 27-23 loss in Minnesota. He was unable to bring in either of his targets.
Booker's five offensive snaps Sunday were three more than he had in the previous nine games of the season combined and he now has a touch in each of the last two weeks. That's what counts as progress for the veteran back, who has been relegated to exclusively special teams duty for much of the season. Still, so long as Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman are healthy, Booker probably won't get much more than a touch or two as a third-down back Sunday against Buffalo's stout defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets first offensive touch of 2019•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Fails to log offensive snap, again•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Phased out on offense, returns•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees one offensive snap•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets six touches•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Could fill Riddick's place•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Waiver choices
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Week 12 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Best Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.