Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gains season-high 24 yards
Booker caught two passes for 24 yards during Sunday's 38-24 win over the Texans.
Booker set up Denver's third touchdown of the day early in the second quarter, angling out of the backfield for a 25-yard catch-and-run. That play alone accounted for more yards than Booker had previously accounted for all season. The fourth-year back remains a distant third on the depth chart behind sophomores Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay, but at least -- unlike earlier this season -- the Broncos are rotating him in on offense in recent weeks. The fact that "rotating him in" consisted of just two offensive snaps Sunday, however, should still keep him out of your mind when setting your lineup. Next up is a stingy Chiefs pass defense.
