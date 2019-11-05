Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets first offensive touch of 2019
Booker caught a 14-yard pass during Sunday' 24-19 win over the Browns. He also had a 32-yard kick return during the contest.
With the Broncos facing first down and 20 yards to go in the fourth quarter, Booker angled out of the backfield and cut through the defense over the middle. The veteran back has been overshadowed by sophomores Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman in Denver's backfield and generally doesn't even get much action as a returner so long as Diontae Spencer, who exited Sunday's game with a knee injury, is in the fold. Don't expect Sunday's catch to be a jumping-off point. Booker logged just one offensive snap against Cleveland. Even if he does get a little more involved in the offense, Minnesota's sixth-ranked defense awaits after the bye.
