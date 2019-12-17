Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets one touch
Booker earned a five-yard carry during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.
Booker continues to get minimal action on offense with just five snaps and one touch Sunday. He has garnered a touch in four of his last five games, but figures to be kept to a limited role behind Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. He's a solid receiver out of the backfield and should record a catch or two Sunday against a weak Detroit pass defense, but his upside is extremely limited absent an injury to Lindsay and Freeman.
