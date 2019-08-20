Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets six touches
Booker rushed four times for 15 yards and caught both his targets for eight yards in Monday night's 24-15 preseason loss to the 49ers.
Booker's touches almost exclusively came on Denver's two-minute drive to close the first half. His contributions helped earn the Broncos a field goal, displaying his comfort level in a critical game situation in the process. With Theo Riddick (shoulder) sidelined, Booker is aiming to hold off Khalfani Muhammad and Devontae Jackson to serve as his team's No. 3 tailback behind Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman again this season. Considering Muhammad didn't play Monday and Jackson managed just six yards on three carries, Booker approaches Saturday's game against the Rams in a good position.
