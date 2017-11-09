Broncos' Devontae Booker: Held to 30 yards

Booker rushed for 21 yards on six carries and added nine yards on two catches in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.

Booker continues to eek up the depth chart, finishing Sunday with 22 offensive snaps to C.J. Anderson's 23. Whether it was planned before the game to split carries more evenly or if the team just rested Anderson after the game fell out of reach is unclear. The entire Denver backfield is dealing with the same issue right now, namely defenses stacking the box and daring the team to throw. Of the trio, Booker might be least affected as Denver seems more comfortable in moving Booker around the formation and using him as a receiver.