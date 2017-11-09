Broncos' Devontae Booker: Held to 30 yards
Booker rushed for 21 yards on six carries and added nine yards on two catches in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.
Booker continues to eek up the depth chart, finishing Sunday with 22 offensive snaps to C.J. Anderson's 23. Whether it was planned before the game to split carries more evenly or if the team just rested Anderson after the game fell out of reach is unclear. The entire Denver backfield is dealing with the same issue right now, namely defenses stacking the box and daring the team to throw. Of the trio, Booker might be least affected as Denver seems more comfortable in moving Booker around the formation and using him as a receiver.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...