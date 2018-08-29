Broncos' Devontae Booker: Is starter, sort of
Vance Joseph believes that whoever starts at running back doesn't matter, because -- on the first play of Week 1 -- they might call Royce Freeman's number if it's a run or Booker's number if it's a quick pass, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.
Hopefully, for the sake of not tipping plays, Joseph did not mean to be taken too literally, but his comment says a lot about where this competition has been and where it is going. The Broncos are likely to carry four running backs this season, including fullback Andy Janovich. That leaves three roster spots. Freeman has led the team with 5.6 yards per carry and three touchdowns this preseason. Fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay leads the squad with 7.5 yards per touch. That leaves Booker and De'Angelo Henderson battling for one spot and, while neither has been particularly effective running the ball, Henderson has four more catches and 34 more receiving yards. All of this is to say, yes --Booker's experience with the little things like pass protection might earn him a roster spot and a starting role now, but with Freeman and Lindsay performing well, Booker is going to have to start producing to warrant touches.
