Broncos' Devontae Booker: Kept to 29 yards

Booker rushed for 15 yards on two carries and added 14 yards on two catches during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.

Booker actually ended Sunday second among Denver's backs in snaps, 22 to 20 over rookie Phillip Lindsay. Booker still ended up last in the all-important touches category, however. The Utah product is a strong third-down option as a receiver and will get a favorable matchup Thursday against Arizona, but has yet to see enough opportunities game in and game out to warrant much fantasy consideration.