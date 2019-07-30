Broncos' Devontae Booker: Leads pecking order at KR
Booker is listed as Denver's top kick returner on the team's first official depth chart.
Booker has returned 24 kicks over the past two seasons for an uninspiring 21.3 yards per return. The Broncos have struggled at returner in recent seasons, so any level of stability back there will be valued. That said, Denver's front office is clearly looking at other options to back up the young rushing duo of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with Theo Riddick paying a recent visit to Mile High and rookie Devontae Jackson nipping at Booker's heels on the depth chart both at running back and kick returner. At best, Booker will be a solid returner who will nab some passes on third down. At worst, he may be off the squad in a few weeks.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Still getting first-team looks•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees reduced role in 2018•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: May benefit from Lindsay's absence•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Totals 42 yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Snags two passes•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Targeted twice in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pile on Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back regression candidates
When you're looking at the 2018 production for running backs it's important to recognize which...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Jacobs is an RB2
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football: Top late-round targets
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings catches you up on the last week of news in the NFL and how you should handle...