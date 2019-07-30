Broncos' Devontae Booker: Leads pecking order at KR

Booker is listed as Denver's top kick returner on the team's first official depth chart.

Booker has returned 24 kicks over the past two seasons for an uninspiring 21.3 yards per return. The Broncos have struggled at returner in recent seasons, so any level of stability back there will be valued. That said, Denver's front office is clearly looking at other options to back up the young rushing duo of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, with Theo Riddick paying a recent visit to Mile High and rookie Devontae Jackson nipping at Booker's heels on the depth chart both at running back and kick returner. At best, Booker will be a solid returner who will nab some passes on third down. At worst, he may be off the squad in a few weeks.