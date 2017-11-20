Broncos' Devontae Booker: Leads team in scrimmage yards

Booker carried 14 times for 44 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals. He also caught five of six targets for an additional 54 yards.

Booker easily had his best game of the year in this one, setting season highs in touches and scrimmage yards. He managed just 3.1 yards per carry, but an effective day as a pass catcher enabled a useful outing for fantasy purposes. Booker's workload has increased in each of the previous three games, culminating in this encouraging performance. With his fantasy value trending upward, the second-year back will look to head the backfield once again next week against the Raiders.