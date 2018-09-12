Broncos' Devontae Booker: Limited to 15 yards

Booker ran for four yards on two attempts and nabbed two passes for 11 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.

It was just a week or so ago that Booker was set to be the starter, or at least the co-starter, in Denver. He ended up ranking third among the team's backs with 19 offensive snaps. His four touches were significantly fewer than rookies Phillip Lindsay's 17 and Royce Freeman's 15. Lindsay topped 100 total yards in his first career game -- something Booker hasn't done since Week 12 of 2016. Booker's stock is falling. Fast.