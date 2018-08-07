Broncos' Devontae Booker: Listed as starter
Booker is listed as the starter on the Broncos' preseason depth chart, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
It's no surprise that Booker is listed ahead of Royce Freeman and De'Angelo Henderson, considering teams typically give the edge to veterans on preseason depth charts. It remains to be seen how the work will actually be divided come Week 1, as Booker's career mark of 3.6 yards per carry doesn't exactly beg for a huge workload. This is one of the crucial job battles to monitor throughout August, as the Broncos appear to have upgraded at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line during the offseason.
