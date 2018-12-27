Broncos' Devontae Booker: May benefit from Lindsay's absence
Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said Booker will "get a bunch of runs" in Sunday's season finale against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Both Booker and Royce Freeman will see boosts in their respective fantasy stocks in Week 17 after lead back Phillip Lindsay was shut down with a wrist injury that will require surgery. Given that he's logged 113 rushing attempts to Booker's 29 this season, Freeman will inherit the bulk of Lindsay's touches on the ground, though Musgrave's comments hint that a timeshare on some level will be in the works. Even if Booker notices a mild uptick in carries, he's still more likely to offer most of his utility in the passing game, where he's consistently held a more prominent role than Freeman all season.
