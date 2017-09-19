Broncos' Devontae Booker: May not be ready for Sunday
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Monday that he isn't sure if Booker (wrist) will be ready for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Week 3 has been the target date for quite some time, but strong starts by C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles could inspire a more cautious approach. Given how well Anderson is playing, Booker doesn't figure to get many snaps whenever he returns. De'Angelo Henderson has been serving as the No. 3 running back and hasn't received a single carry or target.
