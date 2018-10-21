Broncos' Devontae Booker: Nearly invisible in win
Booker brought in his only target for -1 yards during Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals.
Booker did not log a single carry behind Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, and lost a yard on his only target in the passing game. The third-year pro played only six offensive snaps during the Week 7 contest, and remains firmly locked into the No. 3 role in Denver's offense.
