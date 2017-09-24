Broncos' Devontae Booker: On inactive list Sunday
Booker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Booker was a limited participant in practices this week and appears to be recovered from the fractured wrist he suffered in OTAs, but after missing all of training camp, he may need to log more practice time before coach Vance Joseph is comfortable deploying him in games. With both C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles performing well in the Broncos' 2-0 start to the season, there's no need for the team to rush Booker back into game action.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: May not be ready for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Week 3 return expected•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Not expected to play this week•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Spotted at practice•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Out for Monday•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Remains sidelined•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...