Broncos' Devontae Booker: On inactive list Sunday

Booker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Booker was a limited participant in practices this week and appears to be recovered from the fractured wrist he suffered in OTAs, but after missing all of training camp, he may need to log more practice time before coach Vance Joseph is comfortable deploying him in games. With both C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles performing well in the Broncos' 2-0 start to the season, there's no need for the team to rush Booker back into game action.