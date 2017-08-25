Broncos' Devontae Booker: On track to make the 53-man roster
Booker (wrist) figures to be on the team's 53-man roster, as opposed to the PUP, after cuts are finalized, according to the team's official site.
The news has ramifications on two different levels. One one hand, head coach Vance Joseph has stated that he expects Booker ready to go early in the season - making Booker a more valuable commodity for a Denver offense likely to lean on the run. On the other, keeping a slot open for Booker likely means that another player - perhaps veteran Jamaal Charles gets the bump. When Booker does return to the lineup, he'll be facing a different landscape with the emergence of rookie De'Angelo Henderson, who has flashed big-play ability behind C.J. Anderson during training camp and in the preseason
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Targeting Week 3•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Still on track in recovery•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Could be back at start of season•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Scheduled for Friday surgery•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Out at least six weeks with wrist injury•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Will get opportunities with first team•
-
Allen Robinson continues to struggle
Allen Robinson had one nice play in Thursday night's third preseason game against Carolina,...
-
Jeffery, Ertz look good for Eagles
In the third preseason game against Miami, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz played well, but LeGarrette...
-
Parker, Ajayi shine vs. Eagles
In the all-important third preseason game, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi had big performances...
-
Don't buy the rookie RB hype
Everyone is buying this year's rookie class, but Chris Towers thinks the hype train is getting...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
If you’re looking for players who will outperform their draft value, this is the episode for...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football sleepers...