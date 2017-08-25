Broncos' Devontae Booker: On track to make the 53-man roster

Booker (wrist) figures to be on the team's 53-man roster, as opposed to the PUP, after cuts are finalized, according to the team's official site.

The news has ramifications on two different levels. One one hand, head coach Vance Joseph has stated that he expects Booker ready to go early in the season - making Booker a more valuable commodity for a Denver offense likely to lean on the run. On the other, keeping a slot open for Booker likely means that another player - perhaps veteran Jamaal Charles gets the bump. When Booker does return to the lineup, he'll be facing a different landscape with the emergence of rookie De'Angelo Henderson, who has flashed big-play ability behind C.J. Anderson during training camp and in the preseason