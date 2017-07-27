Broncos' Devontae Booker: Out 6-8 weeks with wrist injury

Booker is expected to miss up to six-to-eight weeks with an undisclosed wrist injury, Mike Florio of NBC Sports reports.

It isn't clear how Booker suffered the wrist injury as the Broncos don't open training camp until Thursday. However, this development makes the second-year runner an extremely-likely candidate to be placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list before practices commence, clearing the way for C.J. Anderson -- and Jamaal Charles, to a lesser extent -- to carry the load at running back until further notice.