Broncos' Devontae Booker: Out 6-to-8 weeks with wrist injury

Booker is expected to miss up to 6-to-8 weeks with an undisclosed wrist injury, Mike Florio of NBC Sports reports.

Booker reportedly hurt his wrist in OTAs last month, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. While it isn't clear if he's needed or will need surgery, this development makes the second-year runner an extremely-likely candidate to be placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list before training camp opens Thursday, paving the way for C.J. Anderson -- and Jamaal Charles, to a lesser extent -- to carry the load at running back until further notice.