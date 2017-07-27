Broncos' Devontae Booker: Out at least six weeks with wrist injury

Booker is slated to miss at least six weeks, the Denver Post reports.

Booker reportedly hurt his wrist late in OTAs last month. While it isn't clear if he's needed or will need surgery, this development makes the second-year runner an extremely likely candidate to be placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list before training camp opens Thursday, paving the way for C.J. Anderson -- and Jamaal Charles, to a lesser extent -- to carry the load at running back until further notice.