Broncos' Devontae Booker: Phased out on offense, returns

Booker did not record a touch and did not return a kick during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

Booker did not log a single offense snap Sunday and, while he was in on 14 special-teams plays, he seems to have been replaced at kick returner by Diontae Spencer. He figures to be an emergency play only if Phillip Lindsay or Royce Freeman go down and that may only be until Theo Riddick (shoulder) is activated off of IR.