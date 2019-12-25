Broncos' Devontae Booker: Picks up two yards in win

Booker caught one of his two targets for two yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Lions.

Booker's day could have been a little nicer if he managed to wrangle a well-placed pass downfield from Drew Lock during the Broncos' opening drive. The veteran back may be playing his final game in Mile High Sunday against the Raiders as he heads to free agency in the offseason. He's managed a few offensive snaps a game in recent weeks as he has reclaimed some of the passing-down role he enjoyed in 2018, but not nearly enough to pique your interest.