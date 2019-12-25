Broncos' Devontae Booker: Picks up two yards in win
Booker caught one of his two targets for two yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Lions.
Booker's day could have been a little nicer if he managed to wrangle a well-placed pass downfield from Drew Lock during the Broncos' opening drive. The veteran back may be playing his final game in Mile High Sunday against the Raiders as he heads to free agency in the offseason. He's managed a few offensive snaps a game in recent weeks as he has reclaimed some of the passing-down role he enjoyed in 2018, but not nearly enough to pique your interest.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets one touch•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gains season-high 24 yards•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gains four yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets first offensive touch of 2019•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Fails to log offensive snap, again•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Phased out on offense, returns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...