Broncos' Devontae Booker: Plays bit role in loss
Booker rushed just twice for eight yards and secured his only target for no gain in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins.
Thought to be the emerging lead back just two games ago after logging 14 carries versus the Bengals, Booker has tallied just eight rushes and three receptions combined over the subsequent pair of contests. The downturn has coincided with Bill Musgrave's ascension into the offensive coordinator role, and with even Jamaal Charles garnering more opportunities through both the ground and air Sunday, Booker's fantasy stock is depressed for the time being.
