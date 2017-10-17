Play

Broncos' Devontae Booker: Racks up 80 yards in loss

Booker caught four of six passes for 78 yards and added a two-yard run in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants.

Half of Booker's yards game in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach and Trevor Siemian just trying to dump the ball off and pick up yardage quickly. As mentioned during Sunday's telecast, Denver's coaching staff initially thought that Booker had a shot at winning the starting job before his preseason was derailed by a fractured wrist. His uptick in touches from three in Week 4 to five in Week 6 might not seem like much, but the offensive staff is certainly looking for ways to get Booker involved, at one point splitting him out wide and trying to throw him a fade into the end zone. Expect him to continue to eat into C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles' opportunities.

