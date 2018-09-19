Broncos' Devontae Booker: Records three touches

Booker rushed for 17 yards on three carries during Denver's 20-19 win over Oakland.

Head coach Vance Joseph has repeatedly preached that the depth chart doesn't matter at running back and that the team will ride the hot hand. Booker managed to record more snaps than rookie starter Royce Freeman, 22 to 16, on Sunday. That's what passes for good news for Booker. Freeman still ended up with five more touches than Booker and, more importantly, undrafted phenom Phillip Lindsay ended the game with a stable-leading 28 snaps on his way to his second-consecutive 100-yard game. No matter what the depth chart or snap-count says, Booker is a distant third in line among Broncos backs.

