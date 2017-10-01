Broncos' Devontae Booker: Returns to action
Booker is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, the Denver Post reports.
Booker, who underwent surgery in late July to repair a fractured wrist, has been practicing fully of late. Per coach Vance Joseph, the 2016 fourth-rounder is coming off a strong week at practice and will thus be re-introduced into the offense in Week 4. It remains to be seen how much work Booker sees out of the gate though, with C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles both in the Broncos' backfield mix. In any case, Booker's return to the lineup Sunday led to De'Angelo Henderson being made inactive by the team.
