Broncos' Devontae Booker: Returns to No. 3 role
Booker caught one of two targets for nine yards and added a five-yard carry during Monday's 27-23 loss to Kansas City.
Booker saw an uptick in usage following Phillip Lindsay's ejection in Week 3 but garnered just 8 percent of the stable's touches in Week 4. Booker is so far behind rookies Royce Freeman and Lindsay on the totem pole that he doesn't project as a fantasy factor, even against a middle-of-the-road Jets run defense in Week 5.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Snags five passes against Baltimore•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Records three touches•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Limited to 15 yards•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: In line to work behind Freeman•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Looks like top backfield pass catcher•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Outplayed by Freeman again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...