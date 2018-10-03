Broncos' Devontae Booker: Returns to No. 3 role

Booker caught one of two targets for nine yards and added a five-yard carry during Monday's 27-23 loss to Kansas City.

Booker saw an uptick in usage following Phillip Lindsay's ejection in Week 3 but garnered just 8 percent of the stable's touches in Week 4. Booker is so far behind rookies Royce Freeman and Lindsay on the totem pole that he doesn't project as a fantasy factor, even against a middle-of-the-road Jets run defense in Week 5.