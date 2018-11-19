Broncos' Devontae Booker: Role declines with Freeman back
Booker played 11 of the Broncos' 56 offensive snaps (19.6 percent) and finished with a four-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.
After playing 43 percent of the Broncos' snaps in their previous two games, Booker predictably saw his usage decline while rookie Royce Freeman (ankle) returned from injury. Freeman only played 13 snaps, but saw eight touches (seven carries, one catch) behind lead back Philip Lindsay (11 carries, four receptions), leaving no real role left in the game plan for Booker. Assuming Freeman came out of the contest without any setbacks, his opportunities should only expand from here, relegating Booker mainly to a special-teams role.
