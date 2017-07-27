Broncos' Devontae Booker: Scheduled for Friday surgery

Booker (wrist) will have surgery Friday and is being placed on the PUP list, The Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports.

Booker suffered a hairline fracture in his wrist during OTAs and is expected to miss at least six weeks while recovering from surgery. He's in serious danger of missing Week 1, which helps Jamaal Charles' chances of earning a roster spot and a significant role. It also leaves C.J. Anderson with less competition for work and improves rookie sixth-rounder De'Angelo Henderson's odds of sticking with the team. Booker was expected to share first-team reps with Anderson and possibly Charles during training camp. Broncos coach Vance Joseph does still expect Booker to be ready for Week 1, according to Andrew Mason of the team's official site.