Broncos' Devontae Booker: Scores first touchdown of 2018
Booker rushed for 15 yards and a touchdown on three carries and added two caches for nine yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Houston. He fumbled during the contest.
Booker swept around the right end and dashed upfield for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter, helping dig Denver out of the 13-0 hole it had found itself in. To be sure, Booker helped contribute to that hole as his costly turnover deep in Broncos territory set up a Texans touchdown. Booker was coming off of a big 101-yard game in Week 8, but was cut back on Sunday. It wouldn't be a surprise to see his touches dwindle further following the bye when rookie Royce Freeman (ankle) likely returns against a middle-of-the-road Chargers run defense.
