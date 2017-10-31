Broncos' Devontae Booker: Scores first touchdown

Booker rushed six times for 40 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 14 receiving yards in Monday night's 29-19 loss to the Chiefs.

Booker found pay dirt for the first time this season with a six-yard rush to end the third quarter. While he remains C.J. Anderson's backup and it's hard to know what to expect from Booker on a weekly basis, the second-year pro will be encouraged by his outing Monday.