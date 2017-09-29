Broncos' Devontae Booker: Season debut unclear
Booker wasn't listed on the Broncos' Week 4 injury report, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders is up in the air, Andrew Mason of the team's official site reports. "We'll see about 'Book' on Sunday," head coach Vance Joseph said. "To bring 'Book' up [to the active roster on game day], it will have a chain reaction as far as special teams and halfback reps."
Through three games, the Broncos have had either C.J. Anderson or Jamaal Charles on the field for all but one offensive snap, while De'Angelo Henderson has been the only running back on the 53-man roster to earn snaps on special teams. Despite recovering from the hairline fracture in his right wrist, activating Booker on game day may not happen for some time due to the success of the aforementioned breakdown of reps and the fact he didn't log one special teams snap as a rookie in 2016.
