Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees just six snaps
Booker caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Steelers.
Booker has now not recorded a carry in consecutive games and in three of his last five contests. His role is pretty strictly as a pass-protector and occasional third-down target. On Sunday, he saw just six offensive snaps, well behind rookies Phillip Lindsay (36) and Royce Freeman (15). Whether involved in the pass or the run, Sunday brings a weak Bengals defense ranked in the bottom 10 of the league in both categories, but it's unlikely Booker will get enough opportunities to capitalize.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Role declines with Freeman back•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Scores first touchdown of 2018•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Shines in elevated role•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Touch count expected to increase•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Nearly invisible in win•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Kept to 29 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...