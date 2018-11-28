Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees just six snaps

Booker caught one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Steelers.

Booker has now not recorded a carry in consecutive games and in three of his last five contests. His role is pretty strictly as a pass-protector and occasional third-down target. On Sunday, he saw just six offensive snaps, well behind rookies Phillip Lindsay (36) and Royce Freeman (15). Whether involved in the pass or the run, Sunday brings a weak Bengals defense ranked in the bottom 10 of the league in both categories, but it's unlikely Booker will get enough opportunities to capitalize.