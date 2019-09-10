Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees one offensive snap

Booker was not targeted and did not garner a carry during Monday's 24-16 loss in Oakland.

The score likely prevented the Broncos from pounding the ball the way they might have liked to entering Monday's opener, but that didn't stop Denver from trying to run rookie tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Joe Flacco rather than Booker. The veteran Ute was always going to be a distant third to talented sophomores Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, but it was telling that newly acquired receiver/returner Diontae Spencer was back for kicks as opposed to Booker, who was listed atop the depth chart at kick returner. Booker figures to dress on game days at least until Theo Riddick (shoulder) heals up, but it would be foolish to expect him to get many -- if any -- touches.