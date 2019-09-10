Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees one offensive snap
Booker was not targeted and did not garner a carry during Monday's 24-16 loss in Oakland.
The score likely prevented the Broncos from pounding the ball the way they might have liked to entering Monday's opener, but that didn't stop Denver from trying to run rookie tight end Noah Fant and quarterback Joe Flacco rather than Booker. The veteran Ute was always going to be a distant third to talented sophomores Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, but it was telling that newly acquired receiver/returner Diontae Spencer was back for kicks as opposed to Booker, who was listed atop the depth chart at kick returner. Booker figures to dress on game days at least until Theo Riddick (shoulder) heals up, but it would be foolish to expect him to get many -- if any -- touches.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Gets six touches•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Could fill Riddick's place•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Faces competition from Riddick•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Leads pecking order at KR•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Still getting first-team looks•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees reduced role in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 TE Preview: More options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including projections,...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...