Broncos' Devontae Booker: Sees reduced role in 2018

Booker rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries and added 38 catches off of 51 targets for 275 yards in 2018. He lost one fumble during the season.

Despite a career high in catches, Booker still ended 2018 with 37 fewer touches than either of the first two seasons of his career. The presence of rookies Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman was a major factor as a large chunk of Booker's carries came in games in which one of the two young stars were injured or ejected. The new, reduced role might be good for Booker as he was certainly more efficient running the ball, averaging 5.4 yards per carry as compared to his his average of 3.6 in his first seasons. He also managed to reel in some clutch catches in the passing game, which has arguably been his strong suit. He figures to have a similar third-down role in 2019, but the risk will be that Lindsay could continue to develop into a strong three-down option, eating further into Booker's opportunities.