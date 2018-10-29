Broncos' Devontae Booker: Shines in elevated role

Booker tallied 78 rushing yards on nine carries and reeled in all four of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Chiefs.

After logging a season-low six offensive snaps in the Broncos' Week 7 win over the Cardinals, Booker saw his role expand in a significant way with rookie Royce Freeman (ankle) unavailable. Though Phillip Lindsay retained starting duties and picked up 18 carries and three receptions on the day, the Broncos kept a backfield committee in place, enabling Booker to earn a season-high touch total (13) while 32 of the team's 73 offensive snaps (44 percent). If Freeman's high-ankle sprain sidelines him for the Broncos' next game Nov. 4 against the Texans, Booker should be in store for a similar-sized role, as he did little in Week 8 to justify ceding more snaps to Lindsay.