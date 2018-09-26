Broncos' Devontae Booker: Snags five catches against Baltimore
Booker caught five of seven passes for 34 yards and added 10 rushing yards on five carries during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.
Booker narrowly missed leading the Broncos' stable in offensive snaps, falling short of Royce Freeman 29 to 26. The snap count and touches were a product of rookie Phillip Lindsay's first-half ejection. The Broncos' offense has been at its best riding Lindsay and Freeman with Booker firmly in a No. 3 role. He might have a bit more value on Monday, however, given his receiving ability and the Chiefs' bottom-ranked pass defense.
